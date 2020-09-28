Council Recap: UPEI SU Seeks to Curb E-Learning Challenges with Improved Technology Access

By Yakosu Umana

A UPEI Student Union executive voiced her concern on the challenges of e-learning during the SU’s council virtual meeting last night.

There is a harmful expectation and assumption that students have access to reliable digital technology, said Malak Nassar, the SU Vice-President Academic and External.

“Not all students have reliable computers, not all students have reliable iPads, not all students have reliable Chromebooks.”

Nassar brought a motion to council on improving the access of reliable technology to students.

She said the UPEI Library services offer a Computer Lending Program which has been a success in recent years, as all computers are always loaned out.

With the majority of UPEI courses being taught digitally, the lending program is more crucial than ever, Nassar said.

“I think it’s very important to make sure we are supporting this program, we are expanding this program.”

Nassar and the UPEI SU recommend the PEI government invest $6,283 into the UPEI Robertson Library Computer Lending Program.

SU Vice-President Student Life, Jose Gonzalez commended the motion.

He said he knows the struggle some students go through without reliable technology.

“In my first year, I had a similar issue where my laptop broke down for two to three months.”

Another SU member said she also had the same issue in her first year.

“I had to borrow (a laptop) from the library for most of the fall semester,” said Ayomikun Oguntola, the SU Vice-President Finance and Administration.

“As everything has moved online, it is important to put this motion into consideration.”

All SU Council members voted in favour of the motion.