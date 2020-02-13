Meet the Queens of the UPEI Drag Show

By Sam Arseneau

UPEISU hosted their second annual Love and Sex Week Drag Show on Tuesday. Attendance was high as the event boasted six queens, including three new faces to the UPEI drag stage. Following the show, the Cadre sat down with some of the queens to hear about their story and their history with drag.

Gladys Saturday

The emcee for the evening was comedy queen Gladys Saturday. Gladys’ style for the night was a vintage look but her performances were timeless.

Q: How long have you been doing drag?

A: You know about five hours, no that was a joke, been doing it since October.

Q: What attracted you to drag?

A: I love drag because it allows me to be somebody else for a little bit, little bit of an escape. For the real part, I’ve been an actor my whole life this is just another venue. I get to be a character I get to make somebody who’s a whole person, a whole personality, and I get to be them on stage and it’s really fun and exciting.

Q: What is your favourite part of doing drag?

A: The audience interaction, that’s probably my favourite part. Getting to pull people up on stage and getting them to do ridiculous things.

Q: Do you have any drag role models? If so, who?

A: Demona Deville, that’s my drag mom. I know she doesn’t look it, I look so much older than her. I am so much older than her, but she’s a really big inspiration. Going with bigger, bigger, bigger names I would have to say Jinkx Monsoon because funny queens can make it.

Lady FeFe Fierce

Known for her beard and for her messing with gender norms. Lady FeFe Fierce was a force to be reckoned with during her performances.

Q: How long have you been doing drag?

A: I’ve been doing drag for roughly two years. For the first year, it was on-and-off but the past year it’s been more consistent.

Q: What attracted you to drag?

A: Just the creativity of it and fun. I’ve always loved performing, dancing, lip-syncing, learning songs, and dressing up to it just seemed like a great fit.

Q: What is your favourite part of doing drag?

A: Destroying gender roles and showing what gender could be and what it doesn’t have to be and just giving that shock factor, freedom, and positivity to people.

Q: Do you have any drag role models? If so, who?

My aesthetic is based basically on Stevie Nicks and Pink, and just not caring what people say.

Lynds is yo’ Gaud

Lynds is yo’ Gaud is a queen that puts the “T” in “LGBTQ+”. Lynds is a hyper queen, meaning she is a woman who does drag. Lynds left jaws on the floor with the death drops in her performances.

Q: How long have you been doing drag?

A: My debut was a month ago, January 18th.

Q: What attracted you to drag?

A: I just love the element of it being an art form for anyone to do to express yourself. I literally perform and lip-sync in my living room so I may as well just do it in front of people and turn the party and make everyone have a good time

Q: What is your favourite part of doing drag?

A: Performing for sure. I just love when that music comes on and you don’t know what’s going to come out of me cause I don’t know what’s going to come out of me until I do it, so that’s the magic of it for me.

Q: Do you have any drag role models? If so, who?

A: Around me in my sisterhood, Demona (Deville) is a big one. She really helped me get to where I am visually. All my other sisters of course. Big drag names would be Adore Delano for sure, love her and follow her drag style a little bit. I love Trixie Mattel too, I don’t why but I do.

These queens are talented and hard-working and it showed in their performances. The night ended with the audience dancing alongside the queens until the music ended.