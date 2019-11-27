Upcoming event – Memorial Carol Sing

Did your mother or father have a favourite Christmas carol? Wouldn’t it be a nice tribute to have it sung in their memory? Maybe there’s a particular friend whom you’d like to think warm thoughts about. An opportunity for such thoughtfulness comes up on Sunday, December 8th, at 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon, at St. Paul’s church in downtown Charlottetown. It’s the Memorial Carol Sing.

This is an hour and a half of Advent and Christmastime music, followed by a reception. “It will be an especially emotional, meaningful occasion,” says rector John Clarke. “St. Paul’s church is a special place; its warm woodwork beauty and acoustics enrich this memorial carol experience.”

Beyond singing the music of the Christmas season, and hearing a few performed pieces, attendees are able to participate by actively honouring a fondly remembered person. Anyone can have the person’s name inscribed on a star which will be placed on the Memorial Tree in the church’s sanctuary. The names will also be printed in the keepsake programme, so long as the required donation of at least $10 is received by December 3rd. The donations are used for maintaining the church’s 1936 Cassavant organ. A tax receipt will be issued for such donation.

To request a memorial star, call 902-961-3275, or email stay@cableheadpei.com or visit the church website www.stpaulschurch.ca. Memorial stars will also be available at the door.

St. Paul’s makes clear, though, that donations are not required; the event is not about money. The aim is chiefly that people join in fellowship and appreciate the traditional music of the Carol Sing — a wonderful way to get into the Advent season and prepare for a thoughtful Christmastime.

