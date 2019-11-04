Halloween Pub draws big crowd, long line

By John Ployer

A large line gathers outside the Student Centre in unfavourable weather to get into the Halloween Pub (John Ployer/The Cadre)

Thursday’s Halloween Pub saw a huge crowd, a long line, and many entertaining costumes keeping the night interesting.

The Halloween Pub on October 31st featured an exceptionally large turnout compared to other pub nights, allegedly reaching capacity before midnight.

While successful, the event was not without hiccups, including a significant wait to get inside.

The line for the 19+ side was exceptionally long, stretching from the door of the student centre to the door of the gym at its longest. Students throughout the line were frustrated and in awe at the ridiculously long line compared to other years.

Several people loudly decided to leave in favour of the Factory.

At least two arguments broke out over people cutting in line, as many as 10 people cut from the end of the line to the front at one point.

Once inside, the attitude was a lot more positive as the DJ provided good music and the bar provided good service.

While the dance floor seemed even busier than usual, the bar side appeared unusually quiet when checked by the Cadre.

Among costumes observed included a banana, a cow, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and at least 19 Jokers.

There were also several group costumes to be seen such as the Scooby-Doo gang and two instances of the cast of Disney’s Recess.

Students who stuck out the long line looked like they had a great night, with good music and kitschy costumes making the night even more memorable.