UPEI places low in MacLean’s University Ranking

By Sam Arseneau

Maclean’s logo (Photo credits: Maclean’s)

Maclean’s annual ranking of Canada’s universities saw UPEI slip in most categories, remaining low in the magazine’s well-respected annual analysis.

The first subgroup to look at is the 2020 ratings of Canada’s Best Primarily Undergraduate Universities. There are only nineteen universities listed, out of those nineteen, UPEI placed 11th overall. This was a drop from our position of 9th last year.

MacLean’s breaks every university down into pieces, Student Awards, Student/Faculty Ratio, Faculty Awards, Social Sciences & Humanities Grants, Medical/Science Grants, Citations, Operating Budget, Library Expenses, Library Acquisitions, Scholarships & Bursaries, and Student Services.

For student satisfaction, UPEI placed 12th out of nineteen, and it placed 11th out of nineteen on the reputational survey.

UPEI did not make it onto the list of Canada’s best comprehensive universities.

“Schools in this category have a significant amount of research activity and a wide range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, including professional degrees,” according to Maclean’s.

The list had fifteen schools.

Student satisfaction was broken down into parts, as well as an overall placement. The list contained 49 schools. Overall UPEI placed 41st out of the 49. For the highest quality, UPEI placed 39th of 49. On the most innovative list, UPEI placed 40th out of 49. For leaders of tomorrow, UPEI placed 46th out of 49.

UPEI was not included in the Best Medical Doctoral universities list, as we do not have a medical school.

Overall, UPEI’s standings were down slightly from last year.