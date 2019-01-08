January 15, 2019
Second food bank opens on campus

By: Allison O’Brien


The food bank opened yesterday in the former Mickey’s Place coffee kiosk. (Allison O’Brien)

University students are not typically considered to be high priority when it comes to hunger relief resources in Canada. However, a 2014 Food Banks Canada report says that 3.2% of all food bank users (approximately 27,000 people) who used a food bank in 2014 were post-secondary students. The number is likely to be higher in 2019.

The UPEISU says the issue of food insecurity has been identified on campus.

“A common theme we noticed in a few surveys released touched on students asking the SU to do more to combat food security on campus,” says Sarah MacEachern, Vice President Student Life of the SU.

To help combat the issue, the SU has officially opened a second food bank on campus called SUpplies. In addition to food items, the food bank is stocked with hygiene products and school supplies.

Hours of operation:

Monday: 12-4pm
Tuesday: 8:30am-12
Wednesday: 4-9pm
Thursday: 8:30-12am
Friday: 12-4pm
