The Fox and Crow vs. Tim Hortons: Peppermint Mocha Edition

By: Allison O’Brien



The Fox and Crow’s peppermint mocha versus Tim Horton’s candy cane mocha. (Allison O’Brien)

It feels like just days since I reviewed the Tim Hortons and Fox and Crow PSL. That was back in October, when I frequently found myself elbow deep in the $1 gourd bin at Walmart and felt hopeful for my grades.

We’re in late November now. In the spirit of the holiday season, I thought I’d compare UPEI’s rivalry coffee shops and their take on the classic peppermint mocha.

THE FOX AND CROW



Homemade peppermint syrup, chocolate syrup, espresso, steamed whole milk, whipped cream, more drizzle, and real candy cane topping. (Allison O’Brien)

I got this at 8:30 in the morning. The barista asked me if I wanted “all of the toppings,” with that subtle judgey tone that I reserve for people who order French vanillas at Tims. “Of course I do,” I told the barista. I know my truth.

The drink is made with a homemade peppermint syrup, thick chocolate syrup, and espresso topped with steamed whole milk, whipped cream, more chocolate syrup, and real smashed candy canes. Pretty cool, except the whipped cream dissolved after only a minute.

The drink is delicious. It’s sweet but still maintains a strong espresso flavour, so you don’t feel like you’re drinking liquid candy canes.

I would definitely buy it again!

TIM HORTONS



Probably made from syrup and hot water, topped with whipped cream and candy cane topping. (Allison O’Brien)

Folks, I gotta say it looks better than The Fox and Crow. But the taste wasn’t there.

I asked the cashier for a candy cane mocha, and production seemed to come to a stand-still. “Can we do that?” staff members asked. As it turns out, Tim Hortons only makes candy cane hot chocolates. They ended up just giving me a mocha but with candy cane syrup instead of chocolate syrup. Right on.

The drink itself was watery and super sweet. I’m pretty sure the whipped topping would have stayed in formation for at least a week if I hadn’t drank it.

I wouldn’t buy it again.

THE WINNER

Surprise, the Fox and Crow wins again. Is that really a surprise? Also, when is the Fox and Crow going to start sponsoring me?

This article belongs to The Cadre’s opinion section. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Cadre.