Four ways to get involved in UPEISU Diversity Week

By: Chelsea Perry

The UPEISU is now accepting submissions for Diversity Week, running from November 19-23. Here are four ways you can get involved:

If you have a club or society you would like to showcase, there will be a Kick-Off fair set up on campus. This is a great way to increase membership and awareness of your group on campus. To register, contact Sarah MacEachern at vpstudentlife@upeisu.ca

For the artistically inclined, an art exhibit will be hosted where you can showcase your work to the student body. Tessa Rogers is your girl if you have any questions regarding guidelines, and she can be reached at clubscampaigns@upeisu.ca.

If you have a ~passion 4 fashion~ or drag, there will be an evening show on Thursday evening where you can strut your stuff. To join in, hit up Tessa.

If none of these pique your interest, the UPEISU still has a spot for you. Put your name forward to volunteer at any of the events throughout the week by contacting Sarah with your name and email, and she’ll get in touch with you.

A Facebook event for the week is pending with a full schedule of events. With representatives from multiple interest groups sitting on the planning committee, this week promises one heck of a good (and inclusive) time.