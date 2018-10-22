Creeping it real with the UPEI Music Society Haunted House Fundraiser

By: Chelsea Perry

What kind of instrument do you play on Halloween?

A SPOOKulele.

HAHAHA. Haha. Ha. Moving on.

The UPEI Music Society is back in business, hosting their annual Haunted House, a night guaranteed to get you into the spirit(s) of the season. It runs October 26th and 27th from 7PM – 11PM in the Steel Building (UPEI campus).

The event is the department’s largest fundraiser, with all proceeds going towards student scholarships.

“Pulling this off every year is a huge team effort with nearly every student of the Music Department playing an important role,” says Ryan Drew, Music Society President and UPEISU Arts rep. “It’s definitely a super busy time for everyone involved, but we have a lot of fun putting it all together each year — the students are always full of new and creative ideas!”

Drew also reported that a donation will be made to the UPEI Chaplaincy Centre’s food bank this year.

“The work that they do plays such a huge role in bettering student life on campus, and they’ve really done a lot for the music students over the years.”

Olivia MacPhail is a first year student in the program. “I’m most excited about helping my department in a fun way to provide more financial aid for the students,” she said.

Cost is $8 per person, or $5 for UPEI and Holland College students. If you bring a non-perishable food item, $1 will be docked from the fee.

A bake sale will also be featured at the event.

Parental discretion is advised for young children.

Come on out to creep it real and support your UPEI community!