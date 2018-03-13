By: Nathan Hood

UPEISU President Chelsea Perry has resigned, according to a resignation letter obtained by The Cadre.

The letter read as follows:

13 March 2018

Dear Councillors and fellow executives,

It is with a heavy heart that I ask you to please accept my formal notice of resignation from the position of President of the UPEI Student Union, effective immediately. This past month has been one of the greatest learning experiences of my life, and I would like to thank you and the student body for giving me the opportunity to serve you.

Please let me know if there is anything I can do to assist you in the transition process.

Sincerely,

Chelsea Perry

The resignation came after a motion of non-confidence was sent to Zak Jarvis, the Chair of Council, on March 12th. No mover or seconder was listed on the motion.

Jarvis said the letter came from a group of councillors who wanted to remain anonymous until the matter was discussed at Council.



The motion made a number of allegations about Perry’s conduct, but did not substantiate its claims. The Cadre is choosing not to publish the full text of the motion at this time.

Perry was elected on January 25th to finish out the 2017-18 term after president Hammad Ahmed resigned earlier that month.

The Cadre will provide further updates as this story develops.