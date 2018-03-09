By: Nathan Hood
After two days of voting, Will McGuigan has been elected the 2018-19 UPEI Student Union president with 51.4% of the vote.
Emma Drake was elected Vice President Academic & External with 60.4%, and Sarah MacEachern was elected Vice President Student Life with 60.9% of the vote.
The new Vice President Finance will be hired in the coming weeks.
The results of the election remain unofficial until ratified by Council. Following approval, the new executive will officially start their terms on May 1st.
The full list of results are as follows:
President
Will McGuigan – 460
Justin Clory – 331
Abstain – 104
Total – 895
Vice President Academic & External
Emma Drake – 541
Sweta Daboo – 271
Abstain – 83
Total – 895
Vice President Student Life
Sarah MacEachern – 545
Caroline Simoes Correa – 246
Abstain – 104
Total – 895
Board of Governors Representative
Owen Shaw – 479
Michael Ferguson – 252
Abstain – 164
Total – 895
Senate Representative (3)
Keyshawn Bonamy – 543
Scott Grant – 255
Sam Ferguson – 209
Abstain – 224
Total – 1143
Business Representative (2)
Keesha Ryan – 125
John Ployer – 59
Abstain – 44
Total – 216
Engineering Representative
Iker Zulbaran – 31
Abstain – 15
Total – 46
Graduate Student Representative
Ashley Mckibbon – 30
Abstain – 4
Total – 34
Health & Wellness Representative
Buzz Caravan – 625
Abstain – 270
Total – 895
Mathematical and Computational Sciences
Caitlin Wildman – 55
Abstain – 18
Total – 73
Nursing
Colton Profitt – 35
Abstain – 7
Total – 42
Science
Mustafa Tahir – 277
Abstain – 115
Total – 392
Grad Class VP
Megan McNeill – 145
Abstain – 44
Total – 189
Morning Valedictorian
Nathan Hood – 40
Abstain – 12
Total – 52
Afternoon Valedictorian
Alana Jewell – 80
Anna Frankfurt – 44
Abstain – 13
Total – 137
Photo: Sarah MacEachern
