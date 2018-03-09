By: Nathan Hood

After two days of voting, Will McGuigan has been elected the 2018-19 UPEI Student Union president with 51.4% of the vote.



Emma Drake was elected Vice President Academic & External with 60.4%, and Sarah MacEachern was elected Vice President Student Life with 60.9% of the vote.

The new Vice President Finance will be hired in the coming weeks.

The results of the election remain unofficial until ratified by Council. Following approval, the new executive will officially start their terms on May 1st.

The full list of results are as follows:

President

Will McGuigan – 460

Justin Clory – 331

Abstain – 104

Total – 895

Vice President Academic & External

Emma Drake – 541

Sweta Daboo – 271

Abstain – 83

Total – 895

Vice President Student Life

Sarah MacEachern – 545

Caroline Simoes Correa – 246

Abstain – 104

Total – 895

Board of Governors Representative

Owen Shaw – 479

Michael Ferguson – 252

Abstain – 164

Total – 895

Senate Representative (3)

Keyshawn Bonamy – 543

Scott Grant – 255

Sam Ferguson – 209

Abstain – 224

Total – 1143

Business Representative (2)

Keesha Ryan – 125

John Ployer – 59

Abstain – 44

Total – 216

Engineering Representative

Iker Zulbaran – 31

Abstain – 15

Total – 46

Graduate Student Representative

Ashley Mckibbon – 30

Abstain – 4

Total – 34

Health & Wellness Representative

Buzz Caravan – 625

Abstain – 270

Total – 895

Mathematical and Computational Sciences

Caitlin Wildman – 55

Abstain – 18

Total – 73

Nursing

Colton Profitt – 35

Abstain – 7

Total – 42

Science

Mustafa Tahir – 277

Abstain – 115

Total – 392

Grad Class VP

Megan McNeill – 145

Abstain – 44

Total – 189

Morning Valedictorian

Nathan Hood – 40

Abstain – 12

Total – 52

Afternoon Valedictorian

Alana Jewell – 80

Anna Frankfurt – 44

Abstain – 13

Total – 137

Photo: Sarah MacEachern