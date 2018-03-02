By: Melyssa Weeks

UPEI is hosting the Atlantic Universities Undergraduate History and Classics Conference (AUUHCC) this weekend, starting today and ending March 4th. The conference is open to the public and students are encouraged to attend. For a full list of events, see the end of this article.

The conference draws undergraduate students across Atlantic Canada, and UPEI made the decision to open its arms to high school students this year in an effort to increase student involvement. While its main focus is history and classics students, the conference is open to the other faculties as well. UPEI last hosted the AUUHCC in 2015 with roughly 30-35 students in attendance.

This year’s AUUHCC planning committee wants to provide students with the best experience both emotionally and financially by hosting free breakfast and lunch for Saturday and Sunday as well as offering billeting options to have a safe and affordable weekend.

The Cadre spoke with this year’s AUUHCC co-chair/event organizer/student liaison, Ida Embleton, to gain some insight on the conference. Embleton first participated in the AUUHCC last year at StFX university.

The theme for this years conference is “Shifting Paradigms: Revising the Past.” Presentations will be organized thematically each day, with ample time following each presentation for questions and discussion. Non-presenters are welcome to ask questions after the presentations and engage in the discussions.

Dr. James Moran, who will be providing a keynote address Friday evening, had a few words to say to The Cadre. The basis of his speech will be his new book which is based on madness and civil law in England and the United States throughout the ages.

All events are open to the public. It is a great experience for students to attend. Admission is free.

Official Schedule of AUUHCC Events

FRIDAY

W.A. Murphy Student Centre

13:00 – 17:00 Registration

17:00 – 19:00 Supper Break

19:00 Welcome and Discussion

20:00 Keynote Address – Dr. James Moran

21:00 Reception at The Wave

SATURDAY

Main Building

09:00 – 09:30 Breakfast

Faculty Lounge

09:30- 11:30 First Panel: “Persecution and Revolution”

Room 211

11:30 – 13:30 Lunch

Faculty Lounge

13:30 – 15:30 Second Panel: “Shifting Paradigms in North America”

Room 213

15:30 – 19:00 Supper Break

19:00 Small Print Cafe Game Night

119 Grafton St, Charlottetown, PE C1A

SUNDAY

Main Building

09:00 – 09:30 Breakfast

Faculty Lounge

09:30 – 11:30 Final Panel: “Dynamics of Monarchy, Madness and Identity”

Room 211

11:30 Closing Remarks and Lunch

Faculty Lounge

Photo: From left to right – Jeremy Brimacombe, Dr. Richard Kurial (faculty advisor), Nick Scott, and Ida Embleton (Photo credit: UPEI)