By: Nathan Hood

Newly released survey results from the Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission show 59% of first-time UPEI graduates are choosing to stay on PEI after their studies.

The data comes from a survey of graduates from the class of 2014, conducted two years after they completed their first degree.

PEI’s overall retention figure marginally bested the other Maritime provinces; the survey reported that New Brunswick retained 57% of its graduates while Nova Scotia retained 54%.

However, when it come to retaining graduates in their home province, PEI fared the worst. The Island retained 66% of graduates, compared to 74% for New Brunswick and 77% for Nova Scotia.

In a media release, interim MPHEC CEO Catherine Stewart said a student’s province of origin highly influences where students live after graduation.



“The provinces retain much higher percentages of graduates who were living in that same province prior to enrolling, than those who came to study in the province from outside the region”, said Catherine Stewart, Interim CEO of the MPHEC.

An infographic of the survey is available here.

Photo: UPEI