By: Nathan Hood

After a byelection to fill the vacant UPEISU president position for the remainder of the semester, Chelsea Perry has been elected president.

The results were announced Wednesday evening at The Wave. The election results are unofficial until approved by Council.

Perry, a first-year political science student, will be sworn in and begin her term on January 28th following results approval.

Of the 868 votes cast, 432 were for Perry and 377 were for fifth-year political science student Justin Clory. There were 59 abstentions.

In a statement to The Cadre, Perry expressed shock and excitement about her win.

“I’m still slightly stunned at the results,” said Perry, “but am thrilled to be given the chance to work with and for the students of UPEI as the new SU president.”

She also thanked Clory for his campaign.

“I’d like to thank Justin for a fair and challenging race,” she said. “He put in an incredible amount of effort into his campaign and performed well at the debate, and I applaud him for that.”