“I can’t believe 2017 is almost over,” people whisper while Mariah Carey blasts her Christmas tunes over the speakers at Starbucks. “Where did the year even go?”

As The Cadre prepares to wrap things up for the year next week, we’re taking time to look back on what this trip around the sun has given us. Whether we like it or not, we’re leaving 2017 in just over a month, so buckle up as we reflect on how we’ve gotten closer to our impending deaths over the past 329 days.

We’ve got whiplash from shifting our gaze from the #MeToo campaign and the Harassment in Hollywood stories to the seemingly constant threat of nuclear war.

Areas in Central America and the Southern U.S. were devastated by category five hurricanes, and the entire west coast of North America was on fire.

Racism was and continues to be alive and well, and every week, a new family member or friend was mourned due to the overwhelming number of terrorist attacks across the world.

We lost Tom Petty, Gord Downie, and Gabe the Dog.

But 2017 was also the year where we got to see a solar eclipse, and the drought in the U.S. entered its lowest point in two decades.

This year, Zimbabwe banned the beating of children, and under the age of 18 was rape, regardless of whether or not she is married.

This year, we helped each other in times of crisis and need. We formed new friendships with people outside of our comfort zone, and we stood up against injustice.

If you’re a UPEI student, you’re one of the lucky few who got to attend post-secondary education on a campus where you are free to believe what you believe, and be who you are.

While it’s easy to focus on the ways that 2017 has been terrible, let’s turn our attention to what has been good instead.

By: Allison O’Brien

Photo: Arch20