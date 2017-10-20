The Atlantic Canada Career Week (ACCW) is a five-day event that focuses on helping students prepare for their future careers. This year ACCW will take place between October 30th and November 3rd. ACCW travels to public schools and postsecondary institutions in Atlantic Canada, providing students with an opportunity to acquire the tools needed to be prepared for the workforce. ACCW’s mission is to support students’ career development by empowering them through social enterprise and entrepreneurship.

The Cadre reached out to Jenna Gaudet, the Administrative Assistant for the Office of Skills Development and Learning at UPEI. Gaudet encourages all students to get involved, pointing out that there are a variety of presentations and workshops assigned to each day of the ACCW. “There’s an event for everybody, and it is never too early to start thinking about your career,” said Gaudet.

The ACCW events will take place primarily in the Robertson Library, but some events will take place in other locations on campus. Events include resume and cover lettre workshops put on by Career Services, a panel discussion on experiential learning, and a professional headshot photo booth, service of the School of Mathematical and Computational Sciences Society (cost is 2$ for society members and $5 for non-members).

There will also be information sessions on government employment, scholarships, the Start-Up Zone and the Great Canadian Sale Competition. One of the main events will be a talk by Bruce Rainnie of CBC News. Rainnie will speak on his career and life experiences.

If you have any questions or would like more information, visit Career Services at the Robertson Library or contact Jenna Gaudet at jengaudet@upei.ca. You can also check out ACCW’s website here.

By: Daniel Timen