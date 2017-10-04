Woodlands are wonderful places at any time of the year, but a forest in autumn is always special. There are still lots of birds around, the witch hazel is blooming, and many plants are showing their fall colours. On Sunday, October 15th, the staff of the Macphail Woods Ecological Forestry Project will be leading an Autumn Woodland Walk through the trails on the Macphail Homestead in Orwell.

The walk will be an excellent opportunity to learn about the natural history of Prince Edward Island and develop an appreciation for woodland communities. It begins at the nursery at 2pm. Visitors will be able to see the progress on the new expansion of our native plant arboretum.

This is just one of the many walks and workshops at Macphail Woods that help participants become more observant of the natural world around them. Registration is not required and there is no charge for the outing. For more information on this or upcoming tours and workshops, please call 651-2575, check out our website (macphailwoods.org) or look us up on Facebook.

For more information, please contact:

Gary Schneider, 651-2575

By: Gary Schneider