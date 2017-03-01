By: Nick Scott
Drink:
-
If the debate actually ends up being a town hall forum that’s being called a debate.
-
Any time the following are said:
-
“We need to engage more students to get involved on-campus.”
-
“The Student Union needs to reach out to its student population.”
-
“Clubs and societies are the backbone of any university.”
-
“My experience in the Student Union…”
-
“I feel that as an outsider to the Student Union, I can bring in a fresh perspective.”
-
“I feel that the policies presented in my platform will…”
-
“I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not sure.” (drink twice if the people around you somehow approve of this answer even more than if the candidate had provided a well-thought and detailed answer.)
-
-
Any time that one candidate references another’s platform in an attempt to establish bonhomie.
-
Any time that candidates talk about instructor evaluation forms and the need to change how they’re reviewed.
-
Add your own drinking rules! There’s sure to be many opportunities.
