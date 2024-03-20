Fasting and Learning: How Students Celebrate Ramadan

Assorted Sweets on Table for Iftar by Mahmoud Shakweer from Studio Egypt.

Muslims around the world celebrate Ramadan, a time of fasting from dawn to dusk, following the lunar calendar. This year, it spans from the evening of March 10th to April 9th. Ramadan also serves as a perfect platform to observe discipline and control over emotions such as hunger, anger, or anxiety. Apart from religious benefits, fasting has several health benefits backed by scientific research, such as improved immune response, insulin sensitivity, cardiovascular health, and better mental health.

At UPEI, students demonstrate great discipline and a strong will to attend classes and conduct daily routine activities while observing the fast. The Muslim Student Association will host iftar gatherings every Saturday, which are free for students. The first event, held at FSDE 128 on March 16th, hosted over 150 students and was funded primarily through collaboration with the Islamic Relief. To register for the weekly iftars, Muslim students can join the MSA WhatsApp community through the provided QR code.

Additionally, another iftar was held at the Fox and Crow on March 18th, hosted by the UPEI Student Union’s VP of Student Life, Divya Daboo, and Roula Gaballa, UPEI SU’s Business Representative.

It’s worth mentioning that all students, regardless of religion, are welcome to register and attend the event, highlighting the spirit of acknowledgment and support provided at UPEI to diverse religious demographics.

Ramadan Kareem!