Matchmaking Event: House of Cupid ?

This Valentine’s Day, we’re transforming the Fox and Crow into a haven for singles! From 4-6 PM, join us for a matchmaking event like no other – House of Cupid! ?

No pressure, no spotlight – just a comfortable space for you to explore and meet new people. Regardless of your preferences and orientation, our matchmaking process is designed to be consensual, soft, and non-obligatory.

Pre-registration is encouraged so we can make room for everyone, but we won’t turn away any spontaneous love-seekers.

Romance in the ambience set by live acoustic music while enjoying desserts and snacks. Whether you’re looking to find a match or simply want to enjoy the event, everyone’s welcome!

So, come along at 4 PM sharp to take part in the matchmaking, or just swing by to soak up the atmosphere.

Let’s celebrate love in all its forms and let the magic happen. ?

See you there!

Pre-register here: bit.ly/HouseOfCupid