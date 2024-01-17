Home » Feature

Posted 5 days ago
It was a much-awaited walk.

The open field embraced her in its lap,

Laying in its abode she looked up,

Those tiny little stars had brightened the sky.

As the clouds flew in search of the unknown,

They remained looking down at her.

She stretched her arm towards them,

And felt the shimmering warmth.

Lulled in the rhythm of a nearby waterfall

She sat up, gently tucking her hair behind her ear.

Enticed by the fresh smell of the green grass

She closed her eyes.

A flash of memories passed by

Waking her up in a white coat,

Appalled in the revival.

 

 

By Chinnu Tom

