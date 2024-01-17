UPEI Cricket Club: Reviving the Game

This November, the UPEI Cricket Club was founded by a group of students to play and promote the sport of cricket. Within a short span of weeks, the club started trending on social media as the interested audience grew substantially.

The founding president of the society, Syed Ali Zohair Rizvi, a 3rd-year business student, explained his motivation behind the club, “The motivation behind establishing this club stemmed from a deep desire to revive the essence of cricket at our university, restoring its former glory and creating a platform that unearths latent cricketing talent among individuals. The dream is to reignite the passion for this sport, uniting enthusiasts and providing a stage where talents shine, bonds form, and the joy of cricket is rediscovered.”

President of UPEI Cricket Club Syed Ali Zohair Rizvi. All following photos provided by the UPEI Cricket Club. (L – R): Top: Muhammad Abyan (Event Manager), Muhammad Mudassar (Treasurer), Jehaan Cooper (Game Regulator), Shahinsha Salam (Marketing Director). Bottom: Lyn D’Souza (Secretary), Lalit Kumar (Vice President) and Syed Ali Zohair (President).

The effort was appreciated by many as a crowd of students would gather almost weekly to play some cricket matches at UPEI’s sports center or the turf. International students feel that the club is a perfect platform to connect with new students with similar hobbies, which helps them cope with homesickness. Muhammad Irtiza said, “Cricket has become an essential element to connect with people regularly and keeping everyone entertained & also helps cope with homesickness and other mental stress.” Jehaan Cooper said, “Holding the bat after years reminds me of the childhood memories that I hold, that feel is just mesmerizing! Thanks to the UPEI Cricket Club, we could relive those moments!”

“Cricket is a widely popular sport internationally, and I hope that the cricket club at UPEI will foster the involvement of more and more students. It also allows the students to enjoy and helps in reducing stress over the exams. I personally believe that there is a rising community at UPEI for cricket. Thanks to UPEI Cricket Club.”, said Shahinsha Abdul Salam, a student executive member of the UPEI Cricket Club.

The Vice President of the Club, Lalit Kumar assures that students aren’t required to have professional-level cricket skills to play. In fact, the game is just a platform to enjoy and have a good time. He commented, “The UPEI Cricket Club is the heart of campus camaraderie. From seasoned players to rookies, everyone’s part of the family. Regular games, practices, and off-field shenanigans make it more than a club – it’s a cricket-loving community. Kudos to the leaders and coaches for making every moment a blend of cricket skills and lasting friendships. In just a few words: UPEI Cricket Club is where the cricket magic happens, and everyone’s invited!”

While there are no matches scheduled during this final exam week, there will be cricket matches happening throughout the winter break. One of the most prominent ones is the match between UPEI Alumni and Students.

You can stay updated about the venue and timings of the matches by following the UPEI Cricket Club on Instagram.

One of the players before the game. The current cricket team of enthusiastic students pose at the sports centre before the game.