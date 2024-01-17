Beyond the Island: UPEI Study Abroad

Embarking on a voyage of self-discovery, cultural immersion, and career advancement, the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) presents an enticing opportunity through its study abroad program. T

his initiative invites students to dip their toes into the vibrant pool of global cultures and broaden their horizons by spending a semester studying at an international university.

The UPEI Office of Study Abroad and International Partnerships (OSAIP) has an active website and social media where you can find loads of resources, pictures of students’ experiences, application forms for funding, as well as a roadmap of study abroad timeline. The Cadre has brought it all together in this article, and disclaimer you will be allured to study abroad for a semester! UPEI has partnered with universities around the globe such as the Technical University of Munich, the University of Malta, Mid Sweden University, and some 60 more universities! Alongside the usual exchange program that OSAIP offers, UPEI has several avenues that students could also utilize when studying abroad:

Summer Programs: These offer the perfect blend of academic commitment and holiday vibes, allowing students to enjoy a study-vacation summer.

Maymester: Students can take advantage of programs led by our seasoned UPEI Faculty at a partner institution abroad.

Global Brigades: This initiative enables students to get involved in impactful projects around the world.

Co-op and Placement Opportunities: For Co-op majors, OSAIP offers support in securing international placement opportunities. Imagine fulfilling your work term in the city of your dreams!

Enhance your Soft Skills Abroad:

Studying abroad will train students to live independently while also enjoying new scenic views and meeting new people of vibrant heritage. It can equip you to face the real-world challenges ahead of graduation. Marc Allard, a Business Administration Major who studied in Brussels said, “Studying abroad made me more confident and independent, allowing me to see more of the world and experience unfamiliar cultures in person.”

Alexa MacKinley who studied in Malta, and is a Biology Major at UPEI said, “By pushing myself out of my comfort zone, I met students from many European countries and was fortunate enough to travel to nine countries while abroad, all while experiencing a new culture and educational system. I would recommend all students to take advantage of this incredible opportunity through UPEI.”

Brandon Holland who studied in Japan, and is a Sociology Major at UPEI said, “I studied abroad in Japan as a UPEI student. My study abroad experience in Japan was life-changing.

It expanded my horizons, fostering a deep appreciation for cultural diversity. Beyond academics, it’s about personal growth and adapting to a new societal environment.”

Callie McAulay, Chemistry major at UPEI who went to Australia, “Studying abroad changed me as an individual by giving me the chance to experience new people, places and cultures. I am very grateful for the opportunity to represent UPEI and Canada abroad, and I hope that many other students get the same chance that I did to go study abroad, because they will not regret it!”

Peter MacMillan, who went to Belgium recently as part of the UPEI study abroad program had a conversation with The Cadre. He said, “I had known about the study abroad program here at UPEI through friends who had done a semester abroad but I hadn’t given it much thought until I saw an Instagram post about the new opportunity to receive funding from Global Skills Canada—so I applied and that was it!

Leading up to my study abroad, I was pretty excited about the idea of going abroad totally alone as this would be my first solo travel experience. Of course, the time soon came to leave and I started to wonder if I had made the right choice moving to a country where I knew absolutely no one and had no connections!

Overall, I can’t talk enough about how great of an experience it was, I met so many great people and got to travel all around Europe with them! It’s also a great opportunity to take some courses that you wouldn’t be able to find here, for example, I took beginners Dutch! It took some work to make the experience happen for sure, but now looking back I would do it all ten times over.

I would 100% recommend people to study abroad if they have the chance. I feel as though I got to learn and experience so much more than I could have if I just stayed home. As well, it is a pretty great way to show yourself what you are capable of and you learn a lot by getting outside your comfort zone!”

Visit OSAIP office at the Robertson Library, and check their website to remain updated: upei.ca/studyabroad.

The OSAIP has also developed a timeline flyer to help you keep track of all the application deadlines. Scan the QR code below.

By: Syed Imran

Managing Editor