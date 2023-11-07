UPEI Chaplaincy Centre

Nestled in the center of campus, the Chaplaincy Center is often overlooked. Many perceive it as a building from the days of the old Saint Dunstan’s Era of the University, which has shifted its focus from being a center of religion to a center of student aid. However, there is far more to the Chaplaincy Center than meets the eye.

The Chaplaincy Center plays a fundamental role for many UPEI students for a variety of reasons. Despite being the smallest building on campus, it offers services that are anything but small in scale. Originally, the Chaplaincy Center was built to cater to Christian religion, a core element during the days of Saint Dunstan’s University. This university, along with Prince of Wales College, eventually became the University of Prince Edward Island.

Over time, however, the center has evolved into something more.

While the center still accommodates prayer, it welcomes all religions found on the campus.

Today, the Chaplaincy Center houses the UPEI food bank, an invaluable resource for many students, especially given the rising cost of groceries and necessities both in PEI and across Canada.

I had the pleasure of speaking with a UPEI student who relies on the food bank at the center. They said, “The Chaplaincy Center is more useful and necessary for students than people realize. Not everyone can afford grocery store prices, so we do what we can. For me and other UPEI students, that means relying on the food bank here on campus.”

The Food Bank is driven by donations and opens every Wednesday from 2pm-6pm for all those in need. Unfortunately, due to inflation and high food prices, donations have decreased. Like many food banks in Canada, the usual stock of food for UPEI students has significantly dwindled. This poses a major issue for those relying on the Chaplaincy Center for everyday essentials.

Despite these challenges, the Food Bank is always seeking food donations. All contributions go directly to the UPEI student population, assisting those who otherwise could not afford food. Whether you are seeking a welcoming space for socialization, prayer, religious services, or aid for essentials like food, the Chaplaincy Center should not be overlooked on campus.

The staff and fellow students are welcoming, and in times of need, they are here to help.

Written by: Devon Thistle, Managing Editor