Photo: A boat at Ellen’s Creek, Oct. 2017. By Grace Biswas

Autumn’s Love Letter

In Charlottetown, when autumn paints the sky,

The leaves turn gold, bidding summer goodbye.

Underneath the maple trees, hues of red and brown,

Fall has cast its magic spell all over town.

The air is crisp, the sun a softer glow,

As harvest fruits in the market show.

Pumpkins, apples, gourds galore,

Fall’s bounty is at every store.

Down by the harbour, boats sway in gentle ease,

Carrying whispers of the autumn breeze.

The lighthouse stands, a silent guide,

Watching seasons change with the tide.

Victoria Park, in its fall attire,

Ignites the heart, sets souls on fire.

Paths are strewn with russet leaves,

Nature weaves her autumn eves.

The Province House, in the setting sun,

Reminds us of battles fought and won.

Its stone facade, kissed by the fall,

Stands proud and firm, overlooking it all.

Charlottetown, in fall, a sight to behold,

A canvas of colours, a story untold.

Each leaf that falls, each gust of wind,

Is Autumn’s love letter, signed and pinned.

Poem by Grace Biswas