Threads Of Tradition

Exploring Indigenous Beading and Teachings:

“Kwe’

I’m Kallie Drummond, a Métis woman from Treaty One (Selkirk, Manitoba). I’m currently in my third year of studying Mathematics. Some of my hobbies are hot yoga, and beading, typically things that are meditative to balance out my school-work load. I also love to host games night with all my friends!

Miigwech ~ Thank you”

Kwe’

In 2021 I moved to Epekwitk from Treat 1 Territory, and was so grateful that I could easily make connections within the Indigenous community on campus. I was first introduced to David Varis during his Teachings of Turtle Island course, and he has been a great mentor and Elder to me. As I continued to take courses through the IKERAS faculty I learned more about Mi’kmaq teachings and developed more relationships. I was given so many moments to share my own and compare different teachings that I had from home. Indigenous culture and spiritualities vary from region to region, but all follow a relatively similar story. One teaching I can share is about the medicine wheel. The colours and meanings of the medicine circle are the same but include different teachings within. This variation is due to the resources of the land and what’s available. For example, in Treaty One, we would have teachings around the bison, and here it would be around the moose. Two other significant supports in my community on campus are Patrick and Margaret Augustine. They have shared knowledge outside of classes and told more stories than I can count, each with powerful teachings behind them. I am so grateful for the opportunities that these relationships have presented to me and look forward to what’s coming next.

Kwe’

While at UPEI I attended a beading workshop at the Mawi’omi Centre with Jasmine Pauzé, and now have a hobby that I love. Beading is a meditative art that has been passed down through generations. I often gift my creations to friends and family, creating pieces that remind me of them and often have symbolic meaning. I created a red and gold pair for my mother during the week of MMIWG2S, which I was giving teachings on, and red is her favourite colour. I made another pair for my sister, a moon and a star. Initially, I wanted to make a symmetrical pair with two moons, but after further thought, I realized we only have one moon, so creating them that way wouldn’t provide balance. The last pair I wanted to share is my first pair – strawberries. I chose strawberries because I was given the teaching that a strawberry is the women’s berry and it’s because the berry is strong enough to wear its seeds on the outside. I love sharing my teachings and knowledge and will teach friends how to bead. I hold this art close to my heart and am currently creating a pair with the seven sacred colours. I can’t wait to see how they turn out!