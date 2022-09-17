My Mission as Editor in Chief

Hello. My name is Jake MacCallum and I’m this year’s Cadre Editor in Chief.

80% of journalists plop cold, bland facts on your doorstep like a sack of potatoes. Potential for sweet poutine and savoury shepherd’s pie? You bet. But hardly anyone puts in the extra effort and creativity to turn on the oven and add a little spice. It’s like a restaurant offering one menu item in hopes that everyone will like it. But where flavour is sacrificed in the name of impartiality, taste buds go numb, expectations drop, and people forget what good food tastes like. And it goes beyond the kitchen; it goes beyond journalism.

In school I have witnessed far too much beating around the bush — this cowardly “I see both sides!” state of detachment that, while simulating objectivity, is really just underdisciplined, impersonal thinking. If everyone tried to be the mediator of the roundtable, no one would say what’s actually on their mind, making it nearly impossible to separate the wheat from the chaff and degeneration from progress.

So, here’s my mission. I want to shake up your basic meat-n-badaydas journalism into something with flavour and substance by inviting our writers to break convention and give their honest, humbly human opinion, and, equally so, by giving our readers a full license to criticize (because that’s what it means to live in a democracy, after all).

The Cadre will publish more firsthand narratives, opinion pieces, satirical bits, poems, and essays, and worry less about meeting standards of objectivity. The Cadre now provides anyone with something to say the opportunity to share it with the campus community by submitting a proposal to cadreeditor@gmail.com.

You can’t be everything to everyone, so be yourself, fiercely. Or else…

To avoid criticism: say nothing, do nothing, be nothing.

– Elbert Hubbard