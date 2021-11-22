By Lauren LaFrance

The Give Life Back to Music concert is a 19+ event being held at the Fox and Crow on Friday, November 26th. The groups performing will be Space Bud, Vince the Messenger, and The Umbrella Collective. Presented by the UPEISU, Holland College, Upstreet Craft Brewing, and The Fox and Crow, doors will open at 5:30 pm, and the event will run from 7-11 pm. This event costs $10 but is free for UPEI and Holland College students who show their school IDs. All who attend will need to show proof of vaccination at the door. Donations will be collected for the IWK Foundation, so even if you are a student, don’t forget some cash!

This concert was organized completely by students and is non-profit, so all of the money donated will be going towards the IWK Foundation. One of the students leading the organization efforts, Riley MacKay, stated that “the goal of the event is to promote local artists and create a fun, safe, and free atmosphere where music enthusiasts, as well as non enthusiasts, can come together in a happy atmosphere and feel the unifying power of music and community.”

To ensure that students have the best experience possible, special deals on food and drink will be available for the entire show, there will be plenty of space for everyone to stand comfortably, and finally, the concert will be recorded, ensuring that the artists will be performing at their best.

See you all there!