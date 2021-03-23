Meet Your UPEISU 2021/22 VPSL-Elect: Sierrah Laybolt

By Yakosu Umana



Sierrah Laybolt was ready to accept defeat in the race for VPSL office as votes became too close to call.

“I assumed it was going to be close, everyone running was great for the job. I wouldn’t have been upset losing to any of them,” Laybolt said.

The UPEISU held its winter elections for executive and faculty representative positions, from March 9-10.

Laybolt ran for the Vice President Student Life (VPSL) position, which was the only executive position contested for.

The race went into a tiebreaker after the first round of voting.

She was announced the UPEISU’s VPSL for the 2021/22 academic year, winning the election by just 10 votes.

The elections and campaigning would be memorable to her, Laybolt said.

“The fact it was a close call makes it more rewarding. I love being able to campaign, and feel like it wasn’t just given to me but that I earned it, and students look forward to seeing what I can do.”

Laybolt is a third-year engineering major from Morell, PEI.

Schooling on the Island has been special to her, she said.

“I like it a lot. I like that it’s so close to home. In my program, the profs are so close to students and they always make time and personal effort to get to know you,” She said.

“It’s easier to get lost in a big university, but that’s not the case here.”

Laybolt served in the UPEISU as the engineering faculty rep this year, as well as being a member of the UPEI Enactus team.

Working with 2021/22 UPEISU president, Sam MacLean, is what she most looks forward to, she said.

“Getting to work together again is really exciting.”

Being part of the SU team this year motivated her to run for the VPSL position, she said.

“That was a really great experience, I love being on council. I like being involved and that was kind of dipping my toes into an executive position.”

As UPEI plans to return to a blended delivery model this fall, Laybolt plans to resume some events and activities on campus.

However, it’s still best to have a few online because some international students may not be able to come to PEI just yet, she said.

“I don’t want them to feel excluded from the sense of community and campus.”

One of the new activates she plans to organize this year is a sustainability and environmental campaign, she said.

“I think it’s really important, especially nowadays to show students the different ways they can implement sustainability into their everyday lives.

Laybolt plans to work with the Enactus UPEI team in organizing such campaign.

She said she is grateful to the students for putting their faith in her and hopes to return the favour this fall.