UPEI Arts Review Accepting Submissions

Submitted by Emma Campanaro



UPEI Arts Review Logo

The Arts Review reaches another milestone this year! This year, we will publish the tenth volume of the Arts Review, and we would love to include your work(s). As a project of the UPEI Writing Centre, the Arts Review offers students the opportunity to have both their written pieces and artwork published during their university degree. The theme is always contingent on the submissions we receive, making the submissions options flexible, diverse, and always interesting to read.

Submissions for both artwork and writing close in less than a month. The submission deadline is December 21st, 2020. All students who are enrolled at UPEI are eligible to submit their work. We accept a range of submissions, including but not limited to poetry, short stories, scripts, and academic essays. We also accept any artwork that can be submitted digitally, such as drawings, paintings, and photography. Multiple submissions of both written pieces and artwork are allowed, and there are no theme restrictions. Please send all submissions to artsreview@upei.ca.

After December 21st, each submission will be read anonymously by our editorial team. We then decide on which written pieces work best together to form the volume’s theme. Over the winter semester, the authors of the chosen submissions will work closely with the editors to edit and strengthen their work(s). In the spring, the book is put together, published, and celebrated.

We look forward to reading your submissions and receiving your artwork.

Emma Campanaro

(Editor-in-Chief)

artsreview@upei.ca