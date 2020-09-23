Meet your Managing Editor: Fairouz Gaballa

Welcome!

My name is Fairouz, and I am one of the two managing editors for the 2020-2021 school year!

I am a second-year student pursuing a BA in Psychology and English. I was born in Cairo, Egypt, but I immigrated to PEI when I was about nine years old; I speak English and Arabic (so feel free to reach out in either language). I really love cats, music, art, and (quite surprisingly) running. My favourite music genre is anything indie; Car Seat Headrest, Novo Amor, and Florist are some of my favourite indie artists. I create a lot of art, almost anything from stop-motion animation to digital illustrations and paintings. I really just love anything that has to do with art; my favourite painters are Edvard Munch, Van Gogh, and Claude Monet. I’ve also participated in my fair share of sports, from ballet to karate, and now I’m just focusing on running; in fact, I’m on the UPEI Cross Country team! Unlike many people, I absolutely love running in the wintertime because I find that the cold has so much more to offer than the heat.

I chose to work with the Cadre because writing is something I genuinely love; my preferred area is more so toward creative writing–I’ve actually published a poem called “Lullabies” in Volume IX of the UPEI Arts Review–and while this isn’t exactly creative writing, it’s still an excellent opportunity to strengthen my writing.

I love meeting new people, so if you ever want to talk, share a story, or opinion regarding any topic, feel free to reach me through email: fgaballa@upei.ca, Instagram: @f.a.i.r.o.u.z_ , or Facebook: Fairouz Gaballa.