Letter: Food Sovereignty for Students

By Shelby Downe

Photo credits: Shelby Downe

FOOD SOVEREIGNTY: the central element of a food system in which communities have control over the production, trade, and consumption of their food. Food sovereignty prioritizes farmers’ and community members’ rights to food and a livable income. It actively resists the oppressive corporate food regime which restricts access to food for vulnerable populations.

In recent years, standards of living have been drastically reduced for students. Tuition, rent, and food prices have risen. Real wage rates have not risen to match. This leaves many students with a sense of anxiety and the perception that they are not in control of their own lives. The concept of food sovereignty upholds that the members of any community know best what their needs are. As a principle, food sovereignty can create a food system in which community members, including students, have control over their access to affordable, nutritious, ecologically-sustaining food.

There is an opportunity in March for students to join in on the conversation about food sovereignty. Join us at the Confederation Centre Public Library on March 7th, 2020, from 1-3pm to learn how seed-saving can increase community resilience. The event is co-hosted by Seeds of Community, a project aiming to educate islanders about the importance of local food sovereignty. The event is free of charge. Local farmer Carina Phillips will lead a workshop on seed-saving, followed by a community seed exchange. All are welcome to participate, even if you don’t have any seeds to share. There will be enough seed for everyone.