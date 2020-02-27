A Concrete Bed: art by PEI’s homeless on display at The Guild

By Sam Arseneau

Poetry by homeless individuals (photo credits: Sam Arseneau)

A Charlottetown gallery is welcoming the public to view the truth of homelessness through art and poetry.

Since February 19th The Guild has been showcasing Island art and poetry surrounding the topic of homelessness. The showcase is entitled ‘A Concrete Bed’.

The Guild CEO Alanna Jankov said she is very pleased with the showcase and what it represents.

“We are very honoured to present this incredible body of work and very pleased to partner with The Salvation Army Bedford McDonald House on this project.”

The poetry featured in the gallery is written by homeless men on PEI that live at PEI’s only men’s shelter — The Salvation Army Bedford McDonald House.

The Salvation Army Bedford McDonald House serves as an emergency shelter for men 18 years or older. The Salvation Army staff also help the men connect to resources for stable housing.

The poetry began as a writing practice for men faced with homelessness to be able to reflect. However, the endeavor quickly turned into a project to show others a real glimpse into their world.

Accompanying the poetry is art from multidisciplinary Island artist Jennifer Coughlin.

Coughlin, having gone through a spinal cord injury at ten years old, worked very hard to be able to create her art again while being faced with a disability.

Coughlin often shows her willingness to help others as she advocates for people with disabilities in her free time.

The showcase has brought together Islanders to expose the truth behind homelessness.

A Concrete Bed is available for viewing until March 1st.