“Bury and Bloom” your love with compostable cards

By Sam Arseneau

Compostable Valentine’s Day cards were available for sale in the W.A. Murphy Student Centre Monday (Photo credits: Sam Arseneau)

A student-run organization is offering an eco-friendly option for greeting cards this Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day cards by Bury and Bloom were sold at a booth at Monday’s Love and Sex week kick-off fair in MacMillan Hall.

Bury & Bloom is a project created by Enactus in which greeting cards are made from recycled paper waste and then sold as an eco-friendly substitute for regular cards.

The cards also have seeds imbedded in them. If buried and given water and sunlight flowers will eventually grow.

ENACTUS is an entrepreneurial club run by student volunteers on campus.

Students from all faculties are welcome to be a part of this organization as it is a multi-tiered operation that has something for everyone.

Enactus UPEI created the project Bury & Bloom last school year and has continued this project into the current school year.

Dan Timen, co-president of Enactus spoke to the Cadre about the hard work put in by the Enactus team to grow Bury & Bloom.

“None of this would be possible without this team, we have really great executives and great members that dedicate a lot of time into this, as it is all volunteer-based.”

A portion of the revenue from the cards goes into an education component of the project, in which a team visits elementary school classes and teaches kids about environmental sustainability.

Designs on the eco-friendly cards are made by the Enactus team. New designs are also made for special holiday cards.

Enactus has taken its Bury & Bloom project to regional and national competitions. Their next competition is in March, followed by nationals in May.

Bury & Bloom has its own social media and website where you can read more about the project and purchase cards online.

The cards can be found in several locations in Charlottetown, including UPEI’s Fox and Crow.