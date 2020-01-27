Council Recap: Union approves grant in honour of deceased student

By Ben Macintosh

On Sunday UPEISU Student Council approved a grant in honour of Khalid Rezaei, who tragically died while in Kuwait last week (photo from a previous council meeting. Credits: Ben Macintosh)

Student Council voted unanimously to implement a one-year grant in memory of Khaled Rezaei at the council meeting on Jan. 26.

Along with the $1000 Khaled Rezaei Memorial Grant, the Student Union will also be donating $250 to the celebration of Rezaei’s life which will be held in the coming weeks.

Rezaei died last week while visiting family in Kuwait, he recently completed the requirements to graduate from UPEI.

The motion was put forward by Business Rep. Alyssa MacKinnon as a way to honour the memory of the former business student.

“Khaled was an integral part of our panther community and he’s left a substantial and everlasting mark on our campus and its students,” MacKinnon said to council Sunday night.

“I was happy to be able to attend an informal gathering of students this past Tuesday evening in the campus life lounge and it’s clear Khaled was a remarkable student who attracted folk of the same calibre.”

The grant will be awarded to an undergraduate or graduate student in any faculty who demonstrates leadership at UPEI. Students interested in applying for the grant must submit a letter outlining their leadership contributions at UPEI to the UPEISU funding committee by Feb. 27.

Yesterday was the first UPEISU meeting of January as the meeting scheduled for Jan. 12 was cancelled due to a storm.

VP finance Keesha Ryan presented the Fox and Crow revenue statements from November and December of 2019.

n November, the campus pub saw a revenue of $40451.07, an increase of $940.19 from last year. The cost of food goods sold decreased by $1324.22 but cost of non alcoholic beverages increased by $1834.02.

Overall, net income in November was up $388.41 compared to last year.

In December, the net income decreased by $4312.11, largely because the cost of goods sold increased by $4080.38 compared to Dec. 2018. Ryan said this decrease was due to timing.

“I talked to our bar manager and general manager in regard to this. It really just came out to when we received our invoices and when we paid the invoices off from the foods we got in,” Ryan said to council.

The UPEI Lacrosse Team and the Kinesiology PEI student society were ratified unanimously.

The next council meeting will be on Feb. 9 at 6 P.M. in room 328 of McDougall Hall.