Three places Harry and Meghan could move to on PEI

By the Cadre Editorial Board

An artist’s redition of what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may look like if they were to move to PEI (2020, colorized)

The story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving to Canada to distance themselves from the royal family has gripped the attention of many across the country.

Normally, most of us don’t pay attention to anything related to the royal family, but as students, maybe we should feel a little pity for them. After all, these two are trying to escape their overprotective family and make it on their own.

At the moment, the couple has not decided where they will move in Canada. Toronto and Vancouver have been mentioned, but the Cadre firmly believes that right here on PEI would be the best place for the royal power-couple.

But where? PEI is known for being big and diverse after all. To make things easier for them we narrowed the hunt down to three communities, all of which could be enticing locations for a royal couple looking to start off on their own. Much like BBC’s Escape to the Country, let us show the Sussexes three pieces of island paradise that they can call their home.

Charlottetown

While Charlottetown is the Island’s biggest city, to most it would still be considered a small town. There are more people living within a mile of Buckingham Palace than their are in Charlottetown.

Fortunately for them, in Charlottetown all the shops and services they could need are within a few minutes drive. Unfortunately, due to the cost of housing in Charlottetown, Harry and Meghan probably couldn’t afford to live right in town (just like the rest of us).

If a house or apartment is not suited to their lifestyle, by 2022 the new UPEI residence should be completed. While short on butlers, it will have a pretty decent meal plan. Isn’t everyone always going on about how nice university residences are?

Tignish

While a little out of the way, the town of Tignish might just be the perfect spot for the Sussexes to settle down in. Tignish is quiet, inexpensive, and exotic. Another added bonus is that no one ever goes there, so the chances they would be bothered by tabloids and royal watchers is low.

Among the many benefits that can only been found in Tignish include a magnificent church, free rubber boots upon arrival, and accent that rivals a royal in distinctiveness.

In the event the Queen cuts off their allowance, or Canada doesn’t want to pay for their security, Harry and Meghan could always do a season on the boat and make do on some top stamps if necessary.

Cavendish

Cavendish should be high on the couple’s list of potential locations. As a top tourist destination this town would be perfect from the royal come-from-aways. Harry would also fit in well with the other famous redhead in town.

If all else fails, Meghan could back to acting. I’m sure Pogey Beach would be interested.

Given the high-drama situations of royal life, we think that the slower paced lifestyle of PEI would provide a much needed break to the couple as they try to transition from nobility to ordinary.

In conclusion, if the Sussexes truly want to leave, there are many great places for them right here on Prince Edward Island. While they could be treated like a king and queen wherever they choose, only on Prince Edward Island will you be treated like one of the b’ys.