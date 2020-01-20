Former UPEI students running record label in Charlottetown

By John Ployer

Former UPEI student Presley Isaiah is now the CEO of Charlottetown’s Hometown Musik record label (Photo credits: Presley Isaiah)

Former UPEI students from Nigeria are making waves in the music industry by running their own record label here in Charlottetown.

Hometown Musik Entertainment, which started off as just a recording studio for themselves and other Island artists, has now produced multiple albums and extended playlists. The group came into being due to a common interest in music.

“I met these folks that had the same drive and devotion as myself, and afterward, our common culture and passion for music made our bond significantly more tight,” said Hometown Musik CEO Presley Isaiah, a recent UPEI graduate.

With its management coming from Nigeria, Isaiah says that Hometown Musik partly came from a desire to share their own unique sound.

“We originated from a nation where music and dance is almost like the air we breathe and coming to a spot like PEI that has its way of life and style of music that we were not as acquainted with, we needed to bring our own and the different societies and style of music not yet noticeable on PEI; with the enthusiasm of the talents, we discover here.”

Isaiah says he is proud of Hometown Musik’s success so far, adding that his education at UPEI, and that support within the UPEI community helped the business get off the ground.

Along with albums and EPs, Hometown Musik has produced over 40 singles so far and have co-produced with signed artists.

More than just making a name for themselves, Isaiah says that Hometown Musik is about showcasing a diverse range of music.

“We want to be able to look back in five years and see the tide of music change in PEI, permitting other different genres of music like Afrobeat, Afro-pop, Reggae, Dancehall Hip-pop, Pop, Trap, to turn out to be as prominent as Country music, and say, ‘we did that, we made that wave happen.’”

Since launching the label, Isaiah attributes their success to their commitment to helping artists improve and refined themselves, as well as their affordable prices.

To UPEI students looking to start a business, Isaiah says that success only comes with hard work and a consistent dedication to what you are trying to accomplish.

“If you believe in an idea that has potential, never stop chasing it. The one thing I can tell you about entrepreneurship is ‘be prepared to put in the work’; nothing good starts easy, consistency at what you dedicate your time to is the major key element to success.”