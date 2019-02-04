We have a Shaggy meme for you based on your zodiac sign

By: Chelsea Perry

Sometime mid-January a new meme emerged, immortalizing Shaggy from the 2002 cinematic masterpiece Scooby Doo: The Movie.

Yes, Shaggy, from the beloved cartoon, has resurged as a being with unfathomable power and allegedly, is responsible for, uh *checks notes* killing God and plucking souls from bodies.

According to Know Your Meme, Ultra Instinct Shaggy actually originated in 2017 when YouTuber Midya posted a scene from the movie Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur, which remixed Shaggy beating up a gang of bikers with music from Dragon Ball Super.

But frankly, I don’t really care where Ultra Instinct Shaggy came from. All I know is that this is the only good meme content that has come out of 2019.

(Yes, that was a direct call out of the World Record Egg.)

In typical Twitter fashion, all these memes were shared without credit to the original creators. So, if you happen to know who has made these gems, let us know and we’ll give due credit.

Now, for the content you all subscribe to The Cadre for: what Shaggy meme do you need today based on your zodiac sign?

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)