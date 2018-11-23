With hair, heels, and attitude, honey, I am through the roof: UPEI’s first drag show

By: Chelsea Perry



(From left to right) Lady Fefe Fierce, The Handsome Devin, Dick Vacant, Will Ramya, Tessa Rogers, and Salt. (Xu Han)

Last Thursday night, the UPEISU hosted a drag show in MacMillan Hall as part of Diversity Week.

“It was the set up for the perfect drag show – lights, stage, and music,” says Sarah MacEachern, Vice-President Student Life of the UPEISU and one of the event coordinators.



Will Ramya and The Handsome Devin performing “Baby It’s Cold Outside”. (Xu Han)

There were five drag kings and queens in total, two of which were first time performers.

MacEachern noted that having a smaller scale drag event was comforting to both the planning committee and new performers.

“It’s new for us, it’s new for them. I think this show is a really great starting point for us both.”

Tessa Rogers doubled as both an MC for the event and blessed us with an impromptu performance at the end of the show, jumping in with Dick Vacant (a drag king created by Buzz Caravan) to sing a duet.

For Caravan, Thursday’s show was her first time performing in drag, but she’s no rookie to the stage. Dick Vacant is a Newfoundland-born, tough around the edges charmer, and was met with roaring applause at the end of each song.



Dick Vacant kept the audience on the edge of their seats all night. (Xu Han)

“It didn’t feel a lot different than when I go up for karaoke. My goal in life is to amuse people.”

Ren Chamberlain also received a warm welcome into the drag world as she introduced her drag king persona, The Handsome Devin.





The Handsome Devin breaking hearts. (Xu Han)

“[Drag] is the perfect combination of so many things. You get to create a character and do some music. I’ve done open mics before, but there’s definitely more pressure when you’re singing at a bar. Tonight had such an awesome crowd.”

Both agreed that they would be open to performing again in the future if the opportunity arose.