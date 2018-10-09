High enrolment adds $55,000 to UPEISU budget; SU wants to hear from students on how to spend it

By: Allison O’Brien

Each academic year, the SU creates a budget that is based on how many students they expect will enrol and pay the required $166 fees to the Student Union. This budget helps the SU plan events, advocacy efforts, service operations, funding for student groups, and various other things.

This year, the SU based their budget around the assumption that 3,925 students would enrol in full-time programs at UPEI and pay SU fees. This resulted in $651,550 of operating revenues.

While numbers won’t be confirmed until October 15, the SU says that final enrolment is actually closer to 4,260. This means that an additional 335 students will be paying SU fees, which adds up to $55,610 in unaccounted revenue.

Now, the Student Union wants to hear from students on how they would like the money to be spent.

“This is an opportunity to have a lot of say in how we spend your money. It’s your money, for Christ’s sake,” says John Ployer, Vice President Finance and Administration of the UPEISU.

How to give your feedback

Students can fill out a Google Form to have a chance at winning a $100 gift card.

There will also be a budget consultation in McMillan Hall of the W.A. Murphy Student Centre this Thursday, October 11 at 11:30 am. Free pizza will be available at this event. Another budget consultation will happen next week, but the time has yet to be decided.

The consultation period will close on October 21, and the SU Budget Committee will present it’s recommendations to council on October 28.

To view the 2018-2019 SU budget, click here.