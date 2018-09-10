Meet Your Editor-in-Chief: Allison O’Brien

Hello, UPEI!

My name is Allison O’Brien, and I am this year’s Editor-in-Chief of The Cadre. I’m a Sociology/Anthropology major in my sixth and final year here at UPEI, and boy, I cannot wait to graduate. I’m a lover of musicals, dogs, and iced espresso, and if you’re looking for me on campus, you can probably find me in the lineup at Tim Hortons until The Fox and Crow starts offering iced lattes.

If you’re new here, welcome! The Cadre is UPEI’s student-run online newspaper. You can find us on Instagram at @thecadreupei, on Twitter at @thecadre, or on Facebook simply as The Cadre. I might be biased, but I highly recommend that you follow us to stay up-to-date on what’s happening at UPEI and in the community.

If you’re a long time fan of The Cadre, you may have noticed a few changes, such as our brand spankin’ new website. That’s right, finally The Cadre looks like a respectable news source. We’ve also downsized our Editorial Board from five managing editors to two. This change will see our editors publishing more frequently, building stronger journalism skills, and spending more time working to create quality content.

Each year, The Cadre welcomes a new team of editors who have their own writing styles, ideas, and interests. This means that each year, the tone and style of The Cadre changes. Last year, the newspaper saw record growth due to our popular news and humour sections. I am confident that The Cadre will see similar growth this year as we focus on writing about stories that truly matter to students.

This year, we are also looking for volunteers. There are more stories than there are editors to write them, so if you have any desire to write for us, please reach out! We are also seeking photographers and videographers, and of course we will always accept opinion pieces. Our meetings are every Friday at 12:30 PM in room 218 of the W.A. Murphy Student Centre. Hope to see you there!

Allison

cadreeditor@gmail.com