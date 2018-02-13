CHARLOTTETOWN — The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce has launched their second annual student entrepreneurship Award as part of an effort to celebrate and support entrepreneurship in the province. This $2,000 award is sponsored by Air Canada and will be presented to a post-secondary student who both resides on the Island during the academic year and operates a business here.

“Young entrepreneurs bring energy and passion to their businesses in a way that inspires their peers and those around them”, said Chamber President Rory Francis. “We are pleased to offer this award to recognize Island students who are following entrepreneurship as a career path.”

The award reflects the Chamber’s commitment to encouraging economic growth in P.E.I. by promoting and supporting entrepreneurship. Through the Island Advance initiative, the Chamber works to ensure Islanders see business as a vital and meaningful career option and appreciate the commitment of entrepreneurs of all ages in building the businesses that are the foundation of communities across the province.

“We feel a strong connection to the communities we serve and understand the integral role business plays in these communities,” said Susan Grant, Air Canada Manager of Business Development-Atlantic Canada. “We are very proud to sponsor this award, which will encourage the business leaders of tomorrow.”

The Student Entrepreneurship Award winner will receive $2,000 in cash, mentorship support, and a one-year complimentary membership in the Chamber.

The recipient will be selected by the Chamber’s Student Entrepreneurship Award Review Committee, and the award will be presented at the Chamber President’s Annual Luncheon in May 2018.

The deadline for applications is March 2nd, 2018.

To review the eligibility criteria or to submit an application, visit www.charlottetownchamber.com/studentaward.

This is a sponsored post.