PRESS RELEASE

Prince Edward Island’s major industries have joined together to host a panel and community discussion on how Diversity Strengthens Our Island Economy.

The event is hosted at the Startup Zone on 31 Queen St on Wednesday, February 8th from 7-9pm . The night will open with a panel discussion from Minister of Economic Development, Heath MacDonald, Frank Zhou, President of Sunrise Group, Lester Brown, Executive Director, Human Resources Biovectra, Zara Bakhtiar, Founder of Zara Interior Design, and Dwane Roach, Team Lead Invesco. The community and business community will then be able to continue the discussion on opportunities to support more diversity to strengthen our economy.

“BioVectra’s diverse employee base is essential to our current and continued success,” said Lester Wood, BioVectra’s Executive Director of Human Resources. “We recognize and celebrate the different cultures that complete our team and complement our local talent. Our diversity allows us to fill positions that require specialized competencies and solve complex problems through the creation of uniquely skilled teams with different approaches, backgrounds, and educations.”

“The Canadian Tech Sector and startup incubators and accelerators across Canada have recently voiced their support for diversity and inclusion,” stated Alex MacBeath, Chair of the Startup Zone. “There is power in having the Island industries come together to voice their support for an open economy and province.”

Partners for the event include: Startup Zone, PEI BioAlliance, Tourism Industry Association of PEI, Island Advance, PEI Federation of Agriculture, PEI Fishermen’s Association, Atlantic Canada Aerospace & Defence, Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce, Food Island Partnership, PEI Business Women’s Association, Downtown Charlottetown Inc, and PEI Connectors Program. Refreshment sponsor is Fitzpatrick & Co.