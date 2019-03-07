UPEI grad blazing a trail for cannabis cultivation in maritimes

By: Allison O’Brien



UPEI alumni Emily Mutch is the manager of the tissue and culture lab at FIGR, a facility crafting high-quality cannabis for PEI and Nova Scotia. (Submitted photo)

From a young age, Emily Mutch knew she wanted to work with plants in some capacity.

However, she never dreamed that one day she would be exploring new ways to clone cannabis leaves

Mutch is the manager of the tissue and culture lab at FIGR, a cannabis production facility in PEI that builds on five generations of farming practices.

“My research involves learning to incorporate tissue culturing into